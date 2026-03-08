IND vs NZ ICC T20 WC 2026 Final: MS Dhoni's Arrival In Ahmedabad Adds Buzz Ahead Of Title Clash; Video

ANI/X

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the much-anticipated final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Final. The summit clash between India national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team will be played today at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

Dhoni’s arrival has generated significant excitement among fans in the city, with many gathering around the venue hoping to catch a glimpse of the legendary wicketkeeper-batter. The former skipper, who led India to multiple ICC titles including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007, remains one of the most respected figures in world cricket.

The blockbuster final between India and New Zealand is expected to draw a packed crowd at the world’s largest cricket stadium. With both teams having performed strongly throughout the tournament, anticipation is high for a thrilling contest to decide the champion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.