IND VS NZ Final: Will Hardik Pandya's 13-Ball 18 Cost India The T20 World Cup?

India put on a record 255/5 batting first in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The Men in Blue looked on course for a 275+ score with their top order smashing the Kiwi attack to all parts of the ground. However, India's innings suffered a bit of a dip, with Hardik Pandya struggling to keep up with the attack.

The in-form Sanju Samson smashed a stunning 89 off 45 balls as India reached 203 for one after 15 overs in the T20 World Cup final. Ishan Kishan gave Samson company on 52 off 24 balls. This was after Abhishek Sharma blazed away to an 18-ball fifty, the opener finding form after an indifferent run in last one week.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, India's score took a sharp dip in the last phase of the innings. New Zealand put the brakes on with James Neesham. Neesham struck thrice in just one over, dismissing the well set Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

Hardik Pandya struggled to get going and India lost momentum. He got 18 off 13 balls, as India only scored 28 runs in the next four overs. It took a special from Shivam Dube in the final over to take India past 250. Dube struck 24 off Neesham, taking India's score to 255.