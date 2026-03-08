IND VS NZ Final: Ishan Kishan Smashes 25-Ball 54 In Ahmedabad As India Create History

Ishan Kishan | X

Ishan Kishan smashed a stunning half-century in the IND VS NZ Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Replacing Abhishek Sharma at the crease, the left-hander added to India's robust hitting building a strong partnership with Sanju Samson. Kishan struck a 23-ball half-century putting India on course for a 250+ score.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kishan walked into bat after India lost Abhishek Sharma in the 8th over of the innings. He launched Rachin Ravindra for back to back boundaries to signal his intent straight away.

He then added a another boundary of a James Neesham, before launching into Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson. Such was his hitting that it drew praise from Sachin Tendulkar on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kishan's half-century made India the first ever team to have their top 3 all score half-centuries in T20 World Cup history. Abhishek and Sanju Samson both hit half-centuries, before Ishan added his to the record.

It is a remarkable achievement for Ishan Kishan, who only made a comeback to the Indian team in 2026. After two years out, Kishan forced his way into the side.