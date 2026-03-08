IND Vs NZ Final: India Smash Highest Ever Powerplay Score In T20 World Cup History; Check List | X

Ahmedabad, March 8: Indian Cricket Team created history in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand by smashing the highest-ever powerplay score in the tournament history. India raced to 92 runs without losing a single wicket in the first six overs and set a new record against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India Breaks Long-Standing Record

The explosive start helped India surpass the previous highest powerplay totals in the history if the T20 World Cup. The earlier record was 92/1 by West Indies against Afghanistan in 2024, however, India scored 92/0 which makes it the best powerplay total ever in the tournament.

List of Highest Powerplay Scores in T20 World Cups

1. 92/0 - India vs New Zealand, Ahmedabad, 2026 Final

2. 92/1 - West Indies vs Afghanistan, Bridgetown, 2024

3. 91/1 - Netherlands vs Ireland, Sylhet, 2014

4. 89/3 - England vs South Africa, Mumbai, 2016

5. 86/1 - India vs Namibia, Delhi, 2026

Blistering Start in the Final

Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson came out with an aggressive approach from the first over while hitting boundaries all around the ground and putting New Zealand bowlers under immediate pressure.

The rapid scoring in the powerplay gave India a dream start in the high-voltage and high-intensity final and thrilled the thousands of fans present inside the stadium and the Indian fans watching online and on television.