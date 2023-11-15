IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: 'Testament To His Enduring Dedication And Exceptional Talent', PM Modi's Tribute To Virat Kohli As He Reaches 50 ODI Tons

Narendra Modi has paid tribute to Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian PM Narendra Modi has been in awe of Virat Kohli, who completed a significant landmark of achieving 50 ODI hundreds in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Modi took to X and paid tribute to Kohli's enduring dedication and exceptional talent in the sport.

The 35-year-old went past Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons in the 42nd over of the innings as he helped one to the deep-square leg region and ran hard to complete a double. Thr right-handed batter hammered his 49th hundred in the 2023 World Cup clash against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Indian Prime Minister took to X and wrote:

"Today, @imVkohli has not just scored his 50th ODI century but has also exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance that defines the best of sportsmanship. This remarkable milestone is a testament to his enduring dedication and exceptional talent. I extend heartfelt congratulations to him.May he continue setting a benchmark for future generations."

Hundreds from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer lift India to 397 in 50 overs:

Headlined by hundreds from Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, the Men in Blue took the Kiwi bowlers to the cleaners, hammering 397 in 50 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma won an important toss and elected to bat first, setting the tone with the bat with his 29-ball 47.

Iyer mustered a 67-ball 100, while KL Rahul provided the finishing touches. Due to Team India's superior bowling unit, they would fancy themselves to defend the total easily.