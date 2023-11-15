IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Security Strengthened At Wankhede Stadium After Threat From Unidentified Person

Wankhede Stadium. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Police ramped up security measures at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, following a threat from an unidentified individual, police said.

The threat, posted on X (formerly Twitter), warned of a potential incident during the much-anticipated cricket match between India and New Zealand. The anonymous post, which tagged Mumbai Police, included an image of a gun, hand grenades, and bullets, prompting authorities to maintain strict vigilance in and around the stadium.

"An unidentified person posted a threat message to Mumbai Police on X (formerly Twitter) that a nefarious incident would be executed during the India vs New Zealand match at Wankhede Stadium today. Strict vigilance is being done in the area around the stadium and nearby areas. The person had tagged Mumbai Police on his post and shown a gun, hand grenades and bullets in a photo," a Mumbai Police official said.

The semi-final match is a highly anticipated event. India will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Wednesday. While the Kiwis will be aiming to reach their third successive World Cup final after 2015 and 2019, India will be looking forward to overcoming the knockout hurdle that has not let them win a major ICC title since 2013, and that too against a team that has given them the most trouble in must-win matches.

Team India start favourites against New Zealand for the semi-final:

The Men in Blue have been in red-hot form in the group-stage of the tournament, winning comfortably against all the teams, ranging from Australia to England. They also overcame New Zealand in Dharamsala with a tight four-wicket victory.

Nevertheless, the Kiwis have a history of causing upsets against India. They beat the Men in Blue in the 2019 World Cup semi-final and the 2021 World Test Championship final. Hence, it is brewing as an exciting contest.

