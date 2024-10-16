 IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: Chinnaswamy Stadium Can Drain Out Water In 15 Mins If Rain Stops; Watch Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: Chinnaswamy Stadium Can Drain Out Water In 15 Mins If Rain Stops; Watch Here

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: Chinnaswamy Stadium Can Drain Out Water In 15 Mins If Rain Stops; Watch Here

The state of the art drainage stadium at the Chinnaswamy stadium is being considered the best in country

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Day 1 of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match was called off after two session of play was washed out due to rain. The rains are expected to play spoilsport during the next four days. However if the rain stops and play becomes possible the biggest question is how much time will it take for the ground staff at Chinnaswamy stadium to drain out all the rain water.

The state of the art drainage stadium at the Chinnaswamy stadium is being considered the best among all the stadium in India. The time taken to prepare the ground will take at least 15 to 20 min.

Details about the drainage system at Chinnaswamy stadium

The sub-surface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system, built by SubAir Systems, was introduced in 2017 and can evacuate water from the ground at a rate of 10,000 litres per minute. This system works 36 times faster than a normal drainage system. This allows play to begin as early as 15-20 minutes after the rain subsides.

FPJ Shorts
Europa Clipper Mission: 7 Facts To Know About Jupiter's Icy Moon
Europa Clipper Mission: 7 Facts To Know About Jupiter's Icy Moon
Mira Bhayandar: 22 MBMC Personnel Trapped By Anti-Corruption Bureau For Demanding & Accepting Bribes Over 19 Years; One Acquitted, No Convictions
Mira Bhayandar: 22 MBMC Personnel Trapped By Anti-Corruption Bureau For Demanding & Accepting Bribes Over 19 Years; One Acquitted, No Convictions
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Wows Fans With Smooth Moonwalk On Stairs In Title Track By Pitbull & Diljit Dosanjh (WATCH)
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Wows Fans With Smooth Moonwalk On Stairs In Title Track By Pitbull & Diljit Dosanjh (WATCH)
PM Modi Renews His Membership As BJP's First Active Member
PM Modi Renews His Membership As BJP's First Active Member

The technology is activated by remote sensors installed in the field. Moreover, the aeration feature fosters an optimal growing environment for the root zone, minimizing turf diseases, algae, excessive thatch, and black layers. It also helps reduce surface temperatures, enhancing comfort for players on the field.

According to a report by Sportstar, the system took a whopping amount of ₹4.25 crore to built. The ICC team which had visited India before the 2023 ODI World Cup was reportedly most impressed by the drainage system in Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand match updates

Both India and New Zealand will be itching to get play underway with lot at stake for the home team. India currently top the WTC points table and need to clean sweep the Kiwis to almost confirm their place in the final of the WTC for the third straight time.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 1 Highlights: Play Called Off After Persistent Rain Washes Away Two...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 1 Highlights: Play Called Off After Persistent Rain Washes Away Two...

'Paras Mhambrey Returns Home': Mumbai Indians Bring Back Ex-India Bowling Coaching For IPL 2025

'Paras Mhambrey Returns Home': Mumbai Indians Bring Back Ex-India Bowling Coaching For IPL 2025

Thomas Tuchel Succeeds Hugely-Popular Gareth Southgate To Become England's First-Ever German Manager

Thomas Tuchel Succeeds Hugely-Popular Gareth Southgate To Become England's First-Ever German Manager

Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Case: Complainant Janel Grant Claims WWE Doctor Gave Her Bogus...

Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Case: Complainant Janel Grant Claims WWE Doctor Gave Her Bogus...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: Chinnaswamy Stadium Can Drain Out Water In 15 Mins If Rain Stops; Watch...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: Chinnaswamy Stadium Can Drain Out Water In 15 Mins If Rain Stops; Watch...