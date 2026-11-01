IND Vs NZ 5th T20I: Seifert 93, Milne 4/19 Hand New Zealand Comfortable 7-Wicket Win, India Seal Series 3-2

Seifert 93, Milne 4/19 Hand New Zealand Comfortable 7-Wicket Win |

Fifties from Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan went in vain as New Zealand registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory over India in the fifth and final T20I in Hamilton on Sunday. Led by Adam Milne's impressive four-wicket haul, the hosts restricted India to 191/8 before chasing down the target with 12 balls to spare. Despite the defeat, India clinched the five-match series 3-2.

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer Rescue India After Early Collapse

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Put into bat, India endured an early setback after losing openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson for just 19 runs in 3.1 overs. However, Ishan Kishan (61 off 32 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (50 off 23 balls) joined forces to revive the innings with a blistering 107-run partnership in just over seven overs.

Kishan initially struggled for timing, scoring 13 off his first 11 deliveries, but found his rhythm with a boundary off Nathan Smith and a six against Blair Tickner. Iyer, meanwhile, started aggressively and took Michael Bracewell apart, smashing him for two sixes and a boundary in successive deliveries.

Kishan brought up his half-century in 28 balls with a six off Bracewell, while Iyer reached his fifty in just 22 deliveries. However, New Zealand fought back immediately, with Tickner dismissing Kishan in the 11th over before Smith removed Iyer in the following over.

India struggled to regain momentum after the dismissals, managing only 57 runs in the final seven overs. Adam Milne was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/19 as India settled for 191/8.

Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips Power New Zealand To Victory

New Zealand's chase was powered by an outstanding innings from Tim Seifert, who returned to form with a blistering 93. The opener made the most of a reprieve after being dropped on 13 and ensured the hosts remained ahead of the required rate throughout the innings.

Seifert found an able partner in Glenn Phillips, who continued his impressive run of form with an unbeaten 65 off 38 balls. Phillips registered his fourth 50-plus score of the series, which also included a century, and helped New Zealand comfortably reach 192/3 in 18 overs.

The defeat will give India a few things to reflect on, particularly their inconsistent top order. Sanju Samson's struggles will also raise questions ahead of India's next T20I assignment in December, although the visitors will return home having secured the series 3-2.