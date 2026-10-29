IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming In India, Auckland Weather Forecast And Rain Threat | X

Shreyas Iyer-led Team India will face Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Friday, October 30 at Eden Park in Auckland. India have already won the series 3-0 and will aim to extend their winning run and hope to end the series in a clean sweep.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Date, Time And Venue

Date: Friday, October 30, 2026

Venue: Eden Park

Match time: 12:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local time)

Toss: 12:00 PM IST

Live telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV

Auckland Weather Forecast

Auckland is expected to experience cool conditions on Friday, with temperatures ranging between 13 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius. The forecast indicates a chance of showers, along with southwesterly winds.

Rain remains a factor to watch, although the latest forecasts differ on the likelihood of showers during the match. Conditions could change, so an updated forecast closer to the start will be important.

Will Rain Affect The Match?

There is a possibility of showers in Auckland on match day, but a washout cannot be predicted based on the daily forecast alone. The teams and fans will be hoping for suitable conditions for a full contest at Eden Park.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Kumar Kushagra (Wicket-keeper).

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (Wicket-keeper), Devon Conway (Wicket-keeper), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner and Josh Clarkson.