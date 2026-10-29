Abhishek Sharma’s Female Fan Celebrates Karwa Chauth In Unusual Way, Offers Arghya To His Photo | Video

Abhishek Sharma’s Female Fan Celebrates Karwa Chauth In Unusual Way, Offers Arghya To His Photo | Instagram/ shahziiya_'s profile

Indian batting all-rounder Abhishek Sharma has a massive fan following, particularly among young cricket enthusiasts. While there are several intense fan moments recorded, this one is quite unusual. As India is observing Karwa Chauth, one female fan has caught the internet’s attention with her unusual way of celebrating Karwa Chauth. In a video circulating on social media, the fan is seen observing the traditional Hindu festival and offering arghya to a photograph of the Indian cricketer on a mobile screen, which leaves social media users amused and surprised.

Abhishek Sharma Karwa Chauth fan moment

As India is observing Karwa Chauth, women are keeping waterless fasts for their husbands for their marital bliss and longevity. One Karwa Chauth moment steals the spotlight as one of cricketer Abhishek Sharma's female fans performed the Karwa Chauth ritual by seeing his photo on the mobile screen. She also performed the ritual of seeing the moon and also saw the photo of Abhishek Sharma through a sieve and performed arghya. However, this fan appears to have added a cricket-inspired twist to the age-old tradition by including Abhishek Sharma in her celebrations.

Arghya comes from a Sanskrit word that commonly refers to a traditional respectful offering of water. Traditionally, it is offered to the moon on Karwa Chauth, mixed with grains, flowers, dry rice and other sacred substances.

Fan’s unique Karwa Chauth celebration goes viral

The video shows the woman performing rituals associated with Karwa Chauth while holding a photograph of the young cricketer. The unusual gesture has drawn attention online, with the clip gaining traction among cricket fans and social media users.

While Karwa Chauth celebrations often feature women looking at the moon through a sieve before breaking their fast, the fan’s decision to offer arghya to Abhishek Sharma’s photograph has given the traditional ritual an unexpected twist.

Karwa Chauth is traditional festival which is observed by married couple or married woman, who fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, good health and prosperity of their married life. The fast is typically broken after sighting the moon, which is followed by prayers and the ritual offering of water, known as arghya to the Moon.

Talking about Abhishek Sharma, he is a revered Indian international cricketer who is known for his aggressive left-handed batting style, particularly in the shortest format of the game.