'Playing Hide And Seek In A Cloudy Sky': Preity Zinta Keeps Karwa Chauth Fast For Husband Gene Goodenough; Questions If Moon Has Disappeared

Preity Zinta Keeps Karwa Chauth Fast For Husband Gene Goodenough | Instagram

Actress Preity Zinta, who is currently in the US, has kept the Karwa Chauth fast for her husband Gene Goodenough. But the actress is facing a small issue, as she is not able to find the moon. She took to X (Twitter) to ask her fans whether they can spot the moon. Preity questioned in her tweet if the moon has disappeared.

Preity Zinta searches for the moon

The Vibe actress tweeted, "Is it just me or has the moon disappeared ? Has any one seen the moon on the east coast ? My karvachauth vrat is on & th moon is playing hide n seek in a cloudy sky (sic)."

Check out Preity Zinta's tweet below...

Is it just me or has the moon disappeared ? Has any one seen the moon on the east coast ? My karvachauth vrat is on & th moon is playing hide n seek in a cloudy sky 🤔🪔❤️😍 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 29, 2026

Netizens react to Preity Zinta's tweet

Reacting to Preity's tweet, a netizen wrote, "It was glowing big and bright here in East Coast as of 8pm. I don't celebrate but was in awe (sic)."

Another X user tweeted, "Karwa Chauth ka chaand bhi aaj thoda nakhre dikha raha hai. Hope the clouds clear soon and everyone gets to break their fast with a smile (sic)."

One more netizen replied, "Ap khud k chaad ho ....khudh ko dekho aur vrat tod doh. You are very beautiful (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Karwa Chauth in USA

We are sure many people might be confused about why Preity kept the Karwa Chauth fast on Wednesday. So, in the US, the festival was celebrated on October 28, 2026. Meanwhile, in India, it is being celebrated today (Thursday, October 29).

Preity Zinta movies

Preity made her comeback this year with Batwara 1947, which also starred Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, and failed to make a mark at the box office. She was also seen in Vibe, co-starring Kunal Kemmu, but even that film became a flop at the box office.