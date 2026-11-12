IND Vs NZ 4th ODI: When And Where To Watch Live In India; Check Date, Time And Live Streaming Details | BCCI/X

India will take on New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the five-match series on Friday (November 13). The match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. The Indian team will look to continue its winning run and take an unassailable lead in the series.

India currently lead the five-match ODI series 2-0. The third ODI on November 10 was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. With two matches remaining, India will aim to seal the series with another victory, while New Zealand will look to make a comeback on home soil.

The fourth ODI is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 AM IST. Indian cricket fans can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports Network. The online live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Shreyas Iyer To Lead

The fourth ODI will also see a change in India's leadership as Shreyas Iyer will take over as captain after Shubman Gill leaves the ODI squad to prepare for the upcoming Test series. Senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to play important roles as India look to secure the series.

IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand

Toss: 7:00 AM IST

Match Start: 7:30 AM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website