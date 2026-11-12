IND Vs NZ 4th ODI: When And Where To Watch Live In India; Check Date, Time And Live Streaming Details

India will take on New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the five-match series on Friday (November 13). The match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. The Indian team will look to continue its winning run and take an unassailable lead in the series.
India currently lead the five-match ODI series 2-0. The third ODI on November 10 was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. With two matches remaining, India will aim to seal the series with another victory, while New Zealand will look to make a comeback on home soil.
The fourth ODI is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 AM IST. Indian cricket fans can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports Network. The online live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
Shreyas Iyer To Lead
The fourth ODI will also see a change in India's leadership as Shreyas Iyer will take over as captain after Shubman Gill leaves the ODI squad to prepare for the upcoming Test series. Senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to play important roles as India look to secure the series.
IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Match Details
Match: India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI
Date: Friday, November 13, 2026
Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand
Toss: 7:00 AM IST
Match Start: 7:30 AM IST
Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website