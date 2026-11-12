IND vs NZ ODI Series 2026: New Zealand Add Brett Randell To Squad For 4th And 5th ODIs, Josh Clarkson Included For Final Match |

Maunganui: New Zealand on Thursday added unheralded pacer Brett Randell to their squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs against India here.

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The fourth match of the series will be played on Friday while the series finale is scheduled for Sunday. India lead 2-0 in the rubber after the third match was washed out.

The 31-year-old Randell has made 145 professional appearances, including five for New Zealand A. He recently returned from a County Championship stint with Derbyshire.

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All-rounder Josh Clarkson will also come into the squad for the fifth and final ODI, New Zealand Cricket said in a press release.

Black Caps head coach Rob Walter congratulated Randell on his international selection and also said that he is likely to get a debut.

"It's always a special time when a player earns their first international call up," said Walter.

"We're very pleased for Brett, he's been a consistent performer in domestic cricket for some time now and has earned this opportunity.

"There’s been a few movements throughout the series so we're fortunate to be able to bring in Brett and Josh.

The NZC also announced shuffling of the coaching staff as preparations for the Test series, due to start on November 19, gathered pace.

Northern Districts pathway coach Mitch Renwick and strength and conditioning (S&C) coach Corey Mileys have joined Walter and Martin Guptill for the ODIs.

This was needed because regular bowling coach Jacob Oram, batting coach Luke Ronchi, and S&C coach Chris Donaldson have left for Wellington for Test preparations .

Updated New Zealand ODI squads:

Game 4: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert (WK), Will Young

Game 5: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)