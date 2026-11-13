IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Rohit Sharma And Ishan Kishan Drop 2 Catches In 2 Balls, Leave Auqib Nabi Frustrated | Video | X

India's fielding came under scrutiny during the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13, after the Men in Blue dropped two catches in the space of just two deliveries. Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan were responsible for the missed opportunities, giving New Zealand opener Will Young two lifelines.

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The incident unfolded when India's Auqib Nabi was bowling to Young. Rohit Sharma first failed to hold on to a catch, missing an opportunity to send the New Zealand batter back to the pavilion. However, India had another chance to dismiss Young on the very next delivery.



Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who was standing behind the stumps, also failed to grab the catch, allowing Young to survive once again. The two consecutive missed opportunities left Auqib Nabi visibly disappointed as India missed a golden opportunity to put New Zealand under pressure early in the innings.





The back-to-back dropped catches became an embarrassing moment for India's fielding unit, particularly with the visitors looking to maintain their dominance in the series. Giving a batter multiple chances can prove costly, especially in a format where partnerships can quickly change the course of the game.



Meanwhile, India entered the fourth ODI with a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The third ODI in Hamilton was washed out due to rain, meaning the Men in Blue were already assured of avoiding a series defeat. Shreyas Iyer was leading the side in the absence of Shubman Gill, while Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad featured in the playing XI.