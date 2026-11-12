WATCH: Elderly Fan Makes Unusual Photo Request To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; Team India Joins In For Special Picture | VIDEO Viral | X

The Indian Cricket Team had a surprise visit by an elderly local fan during their practice session in New Zealand's Mount Maunganui ahead of the IND Vs NZ 4th ODI. The elderly man came to meet the Indian team and also click a special photograph with the players.

The fan requested that he would like a picture with Rohit Sharma, Captain Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli in the front with him. The fan gave an unusual reason behind his special request.

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Unusual Request

The fan mentioned that he had clicked a photograph with Rohit Sharma being in the front around seven years ago and that he wanted to take another picture with the Indian legendary cricketer being in the front with the current captain.

Team India Fulfills His Wish

Rohit Sharma and the other Indian cricketers happily fulfilled the elderly man's wish. They lined up for a group photograph, as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer stood in the front row while the remaining team members posed behind them.

Video Viral

The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media and the fans are praising the Indian cricketers for their down to earth attitude and their gratitude towards the old fan on foreign soil.