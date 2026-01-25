 IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Batting First As India Rest Arshdeep, Varun
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs NZ 3rd T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Batting First As India Rest Arshdeep, Varun

IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Batting First As India Rest Arshdeep, Varun

Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and opted to chase once again in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I in Guwahati on Sunday. The Men in Blue opted for two changes, resting Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy both part of India's T20 World Cup squad. Suryakumar Yadav and Co aim to seal the series with two games to spare after dominant performances.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
India have a 2-0 lead heading into the Guwahati T20I against New Zealand. | X

Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and opted to chase once again in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I in Guwahati on Sunday. The Men in Blue opted for two changes, resting Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy both part of India's T20 World Cup squad. Suryakumar Yadav and Co aim to seal the series with two games to spare after dominant performances.

Jasprit Bumrah is back in the mix after missing the last game. India are opting to rest and rotate their pack given the mounting injury concerns in their squad. In Varun Chakravarthy's absence, Ravi Bishnoi pairs Kuldeep Yadav in the spin bowling department. Axar Patel remains out of action, having injured his finger in the first T20I.

"We'll look to bowl first. Wicket looks good, there'll be dew later on. Be fearless, take your own call, enjoy and be humble at the same time. Two changes. Arshdeep and Varun resting tonight, Bumrah and Bishnoi come in," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

FPJ Shorts
ED Conducts Multi-State Searches In Goa Nightclub Fire Money Laundering Case, Probes ₹22 Crore Revenue Trail
ED Conducts Multi-State Searches In Goa Nightclub Fire Money Laundering Case, Probes ₹22 Crore Revenue Trail
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Visits Oxford, Honours Dr Radhakrishnan’s Global Legacy
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Visits Oxford, Honours Dr Radhakrishnan’s Global Legacy
Indian Railways Run LTT–Madgaon Special Train On January 26 To Ease Heavy Weekend Return Rush Of Passengers
Indian Railways Run LTT–Madgaon Special Train On January 26 To Ease Heavy Weekend Return Rush Of Passengers
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Mark Republic Day With Key Engagements In London
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Mark Republic Day With Key Engagements In London

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

Read Also
Tilak Varma's Dog Celebrates Birthday In Epic Moment As India Star Wins Over Internet With Viral...
article-image

IND vs NZ Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website, allowing viewers to follow the action on mobile and desktop platforms.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Batting First As India Rest Arshdeep, Varun
IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Batting First As India Rest Arshdeep, Varun
Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian WC Winning Captains To Be Awarded Padma Shri In Republic Day...
Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian WC Winning Captains To Be Awarded Padma Shri In Republic Day...
Zakir Khan To Perform In WPL 2026 Republic Day Celebrations After Announcing Mental Health Break
Zakir Khan To Perform In WPL 2026 Republic Day Celebrations After Announcing Mental Health Break
PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi To Meet Squad, Address Concerns Amid ICC T20 World Cup Participation Row
PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi To Meet Squad, Address Concerns Amid ICC T20 World Cup Participation Row
Who Is Khawaja Mohammad Nafay? Pakistan Star Catches Ravi Ashwin's Eye Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup...
Who Is Khawaja Mohammad Nafay? Pakistan Star Catches Ravi Ashwin's Eye Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup...