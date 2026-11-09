IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Hamilton? Check Full Forecast

Rain could once again interrupt the India vs New Zealand ODI series as the two teams prepare for the third match in Hamilton on Tuesday. The first two matches were affected by rain, and the weather forecast for the final ODI is not encouraging either.

With India leading the series 2-0, fans will hope the weather allows a full match at Seddon Park.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Hamilton Weather Forecast

According to AccuWeather, Hamilton is under a heavy rain watch from 3 AM on Tuesday until 1 AM on Wednesday. The city has a 100 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday, with the possibility of precipitation at 99 per cent during the day. The rain probability is expected to remain high at 90 per cent during the night.

The hourly forecast also brings bad news for cricket fans. The chances of rain are expected to stay between 71 and 89 per cent from 7 AM to 2 PM local time. This is just one hour before the scheduled start of the third ODI.

Rain chances are expected to be around 73 per cent at 3 PM before rising to 80 per cent until 7 PM. The probability may drop to 49 per cent at 8 PM, but rain could return later in the evening. There is a 70 per cent chance of rain at 9 PM, 76 per cent at 10 PM and 67 per cent at 11 PM.

Rain has already affected India's preparations for the third ODI. The team's outdoor training session was cut short because of continuous rainfall, forcing the players to move indoors. India also had to cancel their practice session before the second ODI in Wellington due to bad weather.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Weather Report: FAQs

1. What is the weather forecast for the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI in Hamilton?

Hamilton is expected to witness heavy rain on Tuesday, with AccuWeather predicting a 100 per cent chance of precipitation throughout the day.

2. Will rain affect the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

Yes, rain could affect the match, with a high chance of precipitation before and during the scheduled playing hours.

3. What is the rain prediction for Hamilton on Tuesday?

There is a 99 per cent chance of rain during the day and a 90 per cent chance at night. Rain is also expected at several hours during the match window.

4. Where will the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand.

5. What time will the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI start?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 PM local time in Hamilton.

6. What is the series score between India and New Zealand?

India lead the three-match ODI series 2-0 after winning the first two matches. They will look to complete a 3-0 series sweep in Hamilton.