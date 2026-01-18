 IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI Toss Update: India Bowling First In Indore As Gill Opts To Chase In Series Decider
India and New Zealand lock horns at the Holkar Stadium in Indore for the three-match series decider on Sunday. The Men in Blue won the series opener in Vadodara before the Kiwis levelled the series in Rajkot. On Sunday, Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field first. India made one change with Arshdeep Singh returning to the XI for Prasidh Krishna.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
Shubman Gill and Michael Bracewell were at the toss | Image Credit: X/BCCI

India will bat first in their series decider against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to chase in what looks like a good batting surface. Both games in the series have been won by chasing teams, meaning Shubman Gill will aim to clinch his first ODI series win.

For the decider, the Men in Blue have opted to make one change. Arshdeep Singh, who sat out of the last two games, returns to the playing XI in place of Prasidh Krishna. Kiwis, who sealed a comfortable chase in Rajkot, have gone unchanged.

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

India's last two ODI series have also ended with a 2-1 scoreline. Under Shubman Gill's captaincy, India lost to Australia 2-1 Down Under. With Gill missing, KL Rahul led India to a 2-1 series in late last year. Shubman will now aim to bag his maiden series win as ODI captain when India takes the field on Sunday.

