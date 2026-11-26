IND vs NZ 2nd Test Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt Play In Christchurch? Check Day-Wise Forecast | X

India will take on New Zealand in the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1, 2026. While both teams will look to put up a strong performance, weather conditions could have a role in deciding how much cricket is played during the five-day contest.

The latest weather forecast suggests that the opening three days could see mostly sunny and pleasant conditions. However, the weather may change towards the end of the match as showers are expected on November 30 and December 1.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Day-Wise Weather Forecast

November 27 (Day 1): Christchurch is expected to have partly sunny conditions. Temperatures could range between 10°C and 18°C, with a very low chance of rain.

November 28 (Day 2): The second day is expected to be breezy, with long periods of sunshine. Temperatures could reach 19°C, while the chances of rain remain low.

November 29 (Day 3): Sunday is expected to be warmer, with sunny spells and temperatures reaching around 25°C. Rain is unlikely to interrupt play.

November 30 (Day 4): The weather could become less favourable on Monday. Cloudy and windy conditions are expected, with showers possible during the afternoon. Temperatures could reach 26°C.

December 1 (Day 5): The final day could see cloudy skies and showers. Temperatures are expected to remain between 8°C and 16°C, with a high chance of rain during the day.

Will Rain Affect IND vs NZ 2nd Test?

The opening three days of the Christchurch Test are expected to have favourable weather for cricket. However, rain could become a concern on the fourth and fifth days.

Monday's afternoon showers and Tuesday's rain forecast could lead to interruptions. If the weather conditions worsen, the teams could lose valuable playing time towards the end of the Test.

India and New Zealand will hope to make the most of the first three days before the weather becomes a concern. The forecast may change, so fans should keep an eye on the latest updates from Christchurch.