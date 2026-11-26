India and New Zealand will face each other in the second and final Test of the series from November 27 to December 1, 2026. The match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. After the first Test ended in a draw, both teams will look to finish the series with a win.
The match will begin at 11:00 AM local time in New Zealand which means Indian viewers will have to tune in at 3:30 AM IST. The toss is scheduled for 3:00 AM IST on Friday, November 27.
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Match Details
Match: India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test
Date: November 27 to December 1, 2026
Day: Friday to Tuesday
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand
Toss Time: 3:00 AM IST
Match Start Time: 3:30 AM IST
Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Where To Watch IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live?
Cricket fans in India can watch the second Test live on Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.