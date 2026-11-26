IND Vs NZ 2nd Test Live: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming In India; Check Date, Time, Venue And Other Details | X

India and New Zealand will face each other in the second and final Test of the series from November 27 to December 1, 2026. The match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. After the first Test ended in a draw, both teams will look to finish the series with a win.

The match will begin at 11:00 AM local time in New Zealand which means Indian viewers will have to tune in at 3:30 AM IST. The toss is scheduled for 3:00 AM IST on Friday, November 27.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test

Date: November 27 to December 1, 2026

Day: Friday to Tuesday

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand

Toss Time: 3:00 AM IST

Match Start Time: 3:30 AM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Where To Watch IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live?

Cricket fans in India can watch the second Test live on Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.