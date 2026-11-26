IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj Could Miss Out On Playing XI Again As India Prepare For Christchurch Clash | X

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj could miss his second consecutive Test as Team India prepares to face New Zealand in the second and final match of the series in Christchurch on Friday. India bowling coach Morne Morkel spoke about the pacer's omission and explained what he needs to do to earn his place back in the playing XI.

'World-Class Bowler'

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the second Test, Morkel called Siraj as a world-class bowler. However, he made it clear that selection is not in the players' hands. He also revealed that he has had conversations with the fast bowler about his current form and the steps needed to return to the team.

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"For me, I think he is bowling well. He is a world-class bowler for me. The selection decision is a tough one to take. It's not easy. For us, it's just to keep having conversations with him," Morkel said.

Improve Bowling

The bowling coach asked Siraj to take a step back, assess his game and work out the best way to get back into the team. He stressed that the focus should remain on improving his bowling and taking responsibility for his own game.

Why Was Siraj Dropped From 1st Test?

Siraj was left out of India's playing XI for the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington. The decision came as a surprise, especially after he finished India's previous overseas Test tour of England as the team's leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets in five matches.

India's bowling attack struggled to take all 10 wickets in New Zealand's second innings in Wellington as the hosts managed to secure a draw. Siraj's absence led to questions about the team combination and the decision to leave out an experienced fast bowler.

Will Siraj Play The 2nd Test Against New Zealand?

Morkel has not confirmed whether Siraj will feature in the Christchurch Test. He said all the bowlers were fit and available, while the final combination would be decided closer to the match.

India could also consider uncapped fast bowler Gurnoor Brar, who is pushing for a place in the playing XI. The team management will have to decide its bowling combination based on the conditions at Hagley Oval.

The second Test between India and New Zealand begins on November 27. Siraj's inclusion will remain a key selection question until the teams are announced at the toss.