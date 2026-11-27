IND vs NZ 2nd Test: India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First In Christchurch; Siraj Misses Out Again | X

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the second Test of the series in Christchurch on Friday. The visitors will look to make the most of the early conditions and put pressure on the hosts with the ball.

India will also be keen to overcome their previous defeat at the venue, having lost their only Test in Christchurch in 2020. Mohammed Siraj misses out again as India comes with only one change as Gurnoor Brar makes debut. New Zealand makes no change to the playing XI.

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New Zealand have enjoyed a strong record against India in recent Test encounters, winning six of their last nine matches, as per reports from Cricbuzz. The numbers also suggest that the conditions in Christchurch could play an important role in the contest.

The average innings scores at the venue stand at 291 in the first innings, 343 in the second, 272 in the third and 248 in the fourth, indicating that batting conditions could vary as the match progresses.

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India, meanwhile, will be keen to overcome their poor record at the venue. The visitors have played just one Test in Christchurch, back in 2020 and suffered a defeat on that occasion. They will now look to turn things around and make a strong start in the ongoing clash against the Black Caps.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham (Captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (Wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

Squads:

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar

New Zealand: Tom Latham (Captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (Wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Matthew Fisher