IND Vs NZ 2nd Test In Christchurch: Dhruv Jurel Reveals His Batting Approach With Tailenders After Fighting 88 On Day 3 | File Pic

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 29: Indian batter Dhruv Jurel highlighted the importance of instilling confidence in tailenders while batting with the lower order, describing playing in SENA countries as a childhood dream and saying India are focused on approaching the ongoing Test match against New Zealand ball by ball and session by session.

Jurel scored a fighting 88 off 170 balls on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

Jurel came to the crease on Day 2 with India struggling at 105/5 in response to New Zealand's first-innings total of 356. He then stitched together crucial partnerships with the tailenders, adding 46 runs with Akash Deep (29), 64 with Gurnoor Brar (10) and 19 with Jasprit Bumrah (4*). His efforts helped India reach a total of 246.

Speaking at the post-day press conference about his approach while batting with the lower order, Jurel said he encourages tailenders to play confidently and bat for as long as possible, without setting session-based targets.

“It's always good to contribute to the team when the team needs it most. With tail, I just follow one thing: whenever any tailender comes in, I just try to give him some confidence that you can bat; just bat as long as you can. I just don't give him a target that we have to play a session or something. Just watch the ball and just play,” he said.

Jurel also spoke about his experience of playing in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries, saying it had been a childhood dream and that he uses the thought to stay positive whenever he feels pressure.

"Since childhood, it has been a dream to play in SENA countries. Whenever I feel pressure, I remind myself that playing in SENA countries was once a dream, and now I am actually doing it. So, I try to enjoy that atmosphere, and I feel good when my performance comes through," he said.

India face the prospect of defeat, with New Zealand ending Day 3 at 133/3 and holding a 243-run lead, with two days of play remaining.

However, Jurel said India are focusing on taking the match ball by ball and session by session, hoping to finish in a strong position.

“We are not thinking much. We're just taking ball by ball, session by session. Whatever we need to do, we are doing. So, hopefully we'll end up in a good position,” he said.

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Reflecting on the pitch conditions, Jurel said New Zealand's bowlers had initially found assistance from the surface, but it gradually became flatter as the ball got older.

"When I came out to bat in the last session yesterday evening, they were bowling well, and the ball was doing quite a bit off the wicket. However, over time, the wicket became a little flatter, and the ball also got older. I think it is similar to Wellington, where the pitch tends to dry out with each passing day. So, I don't think the wicket will have that much in it by the fifth day, but you never know," he said.

New Zealand will resume their innings at 133/3 on Day 4, with Rachin Ravindra (46*) and Daryl Mitchell (5*) at the crease. With the opening Test ending in a draw, India now face an uphill task of picking up quick wickets and restricting the opposition to a manageable target. The hosts, meanwhile, will look to extend their lead further on Day 4 and put themselves in a strong position to win the match.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)