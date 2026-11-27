Akash Deep Leads India's Pace Attack With Two Wickets As Blundell And Phillips Keep New Zealand's Innings Steady | ANI

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: On a day when Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless, Akash Deep emerged as the driving force of India's pace attack, producing a compelling exhibition of seam bowling that briefly threatened to dismantle New Zealand's batting line-up in the second and final Test at Hagley Oval on Friday.

However, the hosts demonstrated admirable resilience to finish the opening day at 246/5 in 85 overs, with Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips frustrating the visitors through an unbroken 62-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

For Akash, returning to international cricket following a lengthy rehabilitation from a lower back stress injury, the performance was a timely reminder of his capabilities. His figures of 2/52 from 21 overs reflected not merely his accuracy but also his understanding of the conditions and ability to manufacture breakthroughs.

There was something particularly impressive about the manner in which the Bengal pacer operated with the ageing Kookaburra ball. Rather than relying on extravagant movement, he concentrated on subtle deviations off the surface, compelling batters to commit to their strokes.

His dismissal of New Zealand captain Tom Latham was a testament to that approach. Having settled into his innings with a well-crafted 59, Latham found himself negotiating a delivery that straightened sufficiently to take the outside edge, with Rishabh Pant completing the catch behind the stumps.

India captain Shubman Gill's decision to change Akash's bowling end during the afternoon session proved equally significant.

Anshul Kamboj subsequently dismissed Henry Nicholls for 16, with Akash completing the catch at long leg. The Bengal pacer then returned to remove Rachin Ravindra for a duck, exploiting the uncertainty created by his probing length and movement.

New Zealand had suddenly lost three wickets without adding a run, slipping to 110/4 and surrendering the advantage they had established during the morning session.

Earlier, Gill's decision to field first appeared to yield little immediate reward despite the assistance available to the seamers. Latham and Devon Conway negotiated the early movement, constructing a 77-run opening partnership before debutant Gurnoor Brar trapped Conway leg before for 31 immediately before lunch.

Brar's promising introduction to Test cricket complemented Akash's effectiveness, while Bumrah maintained considerable discipline despite going unrewarded, conceding just 37 runs from 19 overs.

Blundell Leads Recovery

Just when India appeared poised to seize complete control, Blundell and Daryl Mitchell demonstrated the virtues of patience and application.

Their 74-run partnership for the fifth wicket gradually blunted India's bowling attack, forcing the visitors to reassess their attacking approach as the ball lost its hardness.

Washington Sundar eventually broke the association, dismissing Mitchell for 31, but Phillips ensured there would be no further collapse.

Blundell, unbeaten on 53 from 117 deliveries, provided the foundation for New Zealand's recovery, while Phillips injected impetus into the innings with an unbeaten 36 from 64 balls.

The pair also negotiated the second new ball, denying India a potentially decisive breakthrough in the closing stages.

With the series level following the drawn opening Test in Wellington, the stakes remain considerable for both teams.

India will look to exploit the relatively fresh ball on Saturday morning, while New Zealand will attempt to push their total beyond 300.

For all New Zealand's resistance, however, the opening day belonged individually to Akash.

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On a surface that demanded discipline rather than outright aggression, the pacer demonstrated how precision, patience and intelligent seam bowling could unsettle accomplished Test batters, even when wickets appeared increasingly difficult to come by.

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