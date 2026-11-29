IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Akash Deep Ruled Out With Concussion, Prasidh Krishna Named As Substitute | X

Christchurch, Nov 29: India suffered a major setback as fast bowler Akash Deep was ruled out of the ongoing second Test after suffering a concussion, with Prasidh Krishna named as his substitute.

Akash Deep Suffers Two Helmet Blows

Akash, who claimed five wickets in the first innings besides contributing 29 runs with the bat, was hit twice on his helmet while batting.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲Akash Deep got hit on his helmet while batting on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Prasidh Krishna has replaced him as a concussion substitute.The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him.#TeamIndia | #NZvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2026

The 29-year-old was first struck by a delivery from Jacob Duffy before taking another blow from Kyle Jamieson.

Prasidh Krishna Named Concussion Substitute

The repeated blows proved costly for India as Akash was subsequently diagnosed with concussion, forcing him out of the contest.

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Prasidh will replace Akash for the remainder of the match as India's concussion substitute.

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