Matt Henry's Fiery Bouncer Hits Gurnoor Brar Near Throat | SonySportsNetwk/X

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry delivered a nasty blow to India's Gurnoor Brar during Day 3 of the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday, November 29. The Indian debutant was struck near the throat and collarbone by a sharp bouncer from Henry just after Lunch, leaving him in visible discomfort and forcing the umpires to temporarily halt play as the team physio rushed onto the field.

The incident occurred when Henry returned to the attack with an aggressive short-pitched delivery. The New Zealand pacer generated steep bounce, catching Brar in an uncomfortable position. The Indian batter failed to get his bat or helmet in the way as the ball struck him near the collarbone and throat area. Brar immediately dropped his bat and clutched his neck in pain.

Matt Henry's Fiery Bouncer Hits Gurnoor Brar Near Throat

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Henry looked concerned as Brar struggled following the impact. The Indian support staff quickly made their way onto the field to assess the youngster. The physio examined the affected area, and medical attention was provided before Brar was allowed to resume his innings. After a brief interruption, the debutant showed determination and returned to batting.

The incident came at a difficult stage for India, who were already struggling to recover from a disastrous batting collapse. New Zealand had posted 356 runs in their first innings, with Tom Blundell narrowly missing out on a century after scoring 89, while captain Tom Latham contributed 59. Akash Deep was India's standout bowler, claiming five wickets for 99 runs.

India's batting struggled in response as Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy continued to trouble the visitors. Dhruv Jurel provided some resistance with a fighting half-century, while Akash Deep contributed 29 runs. Brar, meanwhile, continued despite the painful blow and eventually scored 10 runs off 46 deliveries in his maiden Test innings.

Henry's fiery spell added another uncomfortable moment to India's difficult outing in Christchurch. However, Brar's decision to continue batting after taking a nasty blow provided a glimpse of the young pacer's determination on his Test debut.

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