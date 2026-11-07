IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India Elect To Bowl First After Winning Toss, Look To Extend Series Lead | X

India won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the second ODI of the five-match series at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. Captain Shubman Gill decided to field first as the visitors look to continue their winning momentum and extend their lead in the series.

Read Also IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Toss Delayed Due To Rain At Hnry Stadium In Wellington





India head into the contest with a 1-0 advantage after securing a five-wicket victory in the rain-affected opening ODI at Eden Park in Auckland. The visitors produced an impressive bowling performance to dismiss New Zealand for 185 before chasing down the revised target of 143 in 22.4 overs under the DLS method.



Virat Kohli was the star with the bat in the series opener, smashing 74 runs off just 51 deliveries. Shubman Gill also made a valuable contribution with 37 runs, while India's bowling attack delivered a collective performance to restrict the hosts.





Arshdeep Singh led the bowling attack with four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar picked up three scalps. Anshul Kamboj also impressed with two wickets and was named Player of the Match for his performance.



Meanwhile, New Zealand will be keen to bounce back after their defeat in Auckland and level the five-match series. Mitchell Santner and his team will be hoping to put up a stronger batting performance in Wellington, while India will aim to make the most of their bowling-first decision and move closer to taking an unassailable lead in the series.