 IND vs NZ 1st Test: Sarfaraz Khan Dismissed For Duck On India Comeback After Devon Conway Pulls Off Stunning One-Handed Catch; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NZ 1st Test: Sarfaraz Khan Dismissed For Duck On India Comeback After Devon Conway Pulls Off Stunning One-Handed Catch; Video

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Sarfaraz Khan Dismissed For Duck On India Comeback After Devon Conway Pulls Off Stunning One-Handed Catch; Video

Sarfaraz was brought into the side after Shubman Gill was ruled out of the opening test due to stiff neck

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Sarfaraz Khan hopes of scoring big runs on India comeback received a huge blow after being dismissed for a duck in the first innings of India vs New Zealand 1st Test at Chinnaswamy stadium. With the ball helping the New Zealand seamers, Sarfaraz tries to counterattack.

The right handed batsman looked to go down the ground and tackle the swing only to end up mishitting the ball. Conway who was stationed at mid-off stuck out his right hand and grabbed the catch with the ball past his body to give Henry his second wicket.

Sarfaraz was brought into the side after Shubman Gill was rule out of the opening test due to stiff neck. With KL Rahul back in the format last month, Sarfaraz failed to find a spot in the India plying XI against Bangladesh. But the Mumbai batter later returned to domestic cricket to smash a record knock of 222 in the Irani Cup match against Rest of India earlier this month.

How have India and New Zealand lined up for the 1st Test?

FPJ Shorts
Dow Jones, Nasdaq Trades Steadily; S&P 500 Recovers Lost Ground As Boil in Oil Subsides
Dow Jones, Nasdaq Trades Steadily; S&P 500 Recovers Lost Ground As Boil in Oil Subsides
Pre-Election Schemes Will Not Dent State Finances: ICRA
Pre-Election Schemes Will Not Dent State Finances: ICRA
Video: Teacher Caught On Camera Dragging, Thrashing Student Mercilessly, Parents Demand Action
Video: Teacher Caught On Camera Dragging, Thrashing Student Mercilessly, Parents Demand Action
AIIMS NORCET 7 Mains 2024 Result Declared; Check HERE
AIIMS NORCET 7 Mains 2024 Result Declared; Check HERE

With the Chinnaswamy wicket appearing dry and likely to support spin , India decided to bring in an extra spinner in Kuldeep, whose last Test appearance was also against England in March. The left arm chinaman came in place of pacer Akash Deep

New Zealand, meanwhile, went with three seamers and Ajaz Patel as the only spinner. Patel has some support in the spin department from all-rounders Rachin Ravindra (left-arm orthodox) and Glenn Phillips (off-break).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Sarfaraz Khan Dismissed For Duck On India Comeback After Devon Conway Pulls Off...

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Sarfaraz Khan Dismissed For Duck On India Comeback After Devon Conway Pulls Off...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 2 Live: Rain Halts Play; India 13/3 After New Zealand Bowlers Strike...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 2 Live: Rain Halts Play; India 13/3 After New Zealand Bowlers Strike...

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Continues To Falter With Bat, Cleaned Up By Tim Southee With Beauty...

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Continues To Falter With Bat, Cleaned Up By Tim Southee With Beauty...

Dale Steyn Resigns As Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2025

Dale Steyn Resigns As Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2025

'The Absolute Number One': Virat Kohli Hails AB de Villiers For Making It To ICC Hall Of Fame

'The Absolute Number One': Virat Kohli Hails AB de Villiers For Making It To ICC Hall Of Fame