IND vs NZ 1st Test: Sarfaraz Khan Dismissed For Duck On India Comeback After Devon Conway Pulls Off Stunning One-Handed Catch; Video

Sarfaraz Khan hopes of scoring big runs on India comeback received a huge blow after being dismissed for a duck in the first innings of India vs New Zealand 1st Test at Chinnaswamy stadium. With the ball helping the New Zealand seamers, Sarfaraz tries to counterattack.

The right handed batsman looked to go down the ground and tackle the swing only to end up mishitting the ball. Conway who was stationed at mid-off stuck out his right hand and grabbed the catch with the ball past his body to give Henry his second wicket.

Sarfaraz was brought into the side after Shubman Gill was rule out of the opening test due to stiff neck. With KL Rahul back in the format last month, Sarfaraz failed to find a spot in the India plying XI against Bangladesh. But the Mumbai batter later returned to domestic cricket to smash a record knock of 222 in the Irani Cup match against Rest of India earlier this month.

How have India and New Zealand lined up for the 1st Test?

With the Chinnaswamy wicket appearing dry and likely to support spin , India decided to bring in an extra spinner in Kuldeep, whose last Test appearance was also against England in March. The left arm chinaman came in place of pacer Akash Deep

New Zealand, meanwhile, went with three seamers and Ajaz Patel as the only spinner. Patel has some support in the spin department from all-rounders Rachin Ravindra (left-arm orthodox) and Glenn Phillips (off-break).