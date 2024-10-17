 IND vs NZ 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Continues To Falter With Bat, Cleaned Up By Tim Southee With Beauty Of Delivery For 2 Runs; Video
Another big failure for Rohit Sharma as India find themselves under pressure

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

After Day 1 was washed out by rain, the India vs New Zealand 1st Test at CHinnaswamy stadium finally got underway on Day. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat in the overcast condition. New Zealand pacers Matt Henry and Tim Southee are making the ball swing and causing trouble to the Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma. However it was Tim Southee who got the better of Rohit Sharma by castling his stumps.

Rohit tried to drive Southee down the ground by stepping out of the crease. However, the ball nipped back sharply and went through the gap between the bat and the pad to castle the stumps. At the time of writing India were three wickets down with Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan both departing for a duck

