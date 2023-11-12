 IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Team India To Bat First After Winning Toss
IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Team India To Bat First After Winning Toss

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and has elected to bat first against the Netherlands in Benglauru.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 01:47 PM IST
Rohit Sharma and Scott Edwards | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and has elected to bat first in their final league match of the 2023 World Cup against the Netherlands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The hosts also remain unchanged to go undefeated into the semi-finals against New Zealand on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Having won the toss, the veteran opening batter lauded his team for giving world-class performance throughout the competition. However, he underlined that the hosts have stuck to the same side as India hope to go 9-0 into the knockout stage.

Dutch captain Scott Edwards admitted that it's the biggest crowd they have witnessed in this tournament and expressed pride in beating South Africa and Bangladesh. At the same time, the keeper-batter felt they could've done much better, but is determined to give their best on the night.

A win over India in Bengluru could also firm up Netherlands' spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy set to be hosted by Pakistan.

India vs Netherlands playing XI:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands playing XI: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

