 IND vs KUW, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India Captain Sunil Chhetri Bids Emotional Adieu After 0-0 Draw In Kolkata; Video
Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 09:47 PM IST
article-image

India captain Sunil Chhetri bid an emotional adieu to football with a 0-0 draw against Kuwait in their FIFA World Cup 2024 Qualifier at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.

Chants of "Chhetri Chhetri" filled the biggest football stadium in Asia as the skipper took a lap of honour to thank over 38,000 fans who came to witness his farewell match.

Chhetri played the full 90 minutes, plus 7 mins of added time but couldn't finish on a high.

All-time great

The 39-year-old will end as the fourth highest goal-scorer in international football behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (128), Ali Daei (108) and Lionel Messi (106).

Chhetri scored 94 goals in 151 matches for the Blue Tigers, both of which are all-time records in Indian football.

article-image

Chhetri broke down as he finished thanking the fans. He was given a Guard of Honour by his teammates and support staff before he led his team back in the dressing room.

Fans were also seen in tears as Chhetri bid adieu.

Despite the stadium nearly filled to capacity, there lingered a sense of void, as the indomitable Sunil Chhetri, synonymous with Indian football for 19 years, severed ties with no clear successor in sight.

A sea of blue engulfed the Salt Lake Stadium, with many fans donning Chhetri's iconic No. 11 jersey, as the longstanding India captain took to the field for one last time in international football.

