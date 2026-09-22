IND Vs JAP Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Inspection At 9:45 AM IST

The toss for the India vs Japan clash has been delayed due to a wet outfield. Japan has witnessed incessesant rain due to typhoon dujuan and the conditions were not considered ideal. An inspection will be held at 9:45 AM IST with further updates on toss and playing conditions. It is a historic game for Japan cricket, who will be facing off against India for the first time in their history.

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Sano weather forecast

The weather has been a constant source of frustration in Japan. India were forced to cancel their only practice session due to rain. Several Indian players enjoyed their downtime in Japan with umbrellas in hand.

Reports for the game however were cautiously optimisitic. While remanants from the typhoon still threaten, there is only a 10% chance of rainfall.

It is a historic game for Japan cricket, who will be facing off against India for the first time in their history. The Men in Blue are overwhelming favourites and the gulf in the quality of the two teams is clear, but is still an important fixture.

Shreyas Iyer and Co will head to their Asian Games 2026 campaign from this, providing them with good practice for the conditions. The series is marked as launch of the celebrations for 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two Asian countries.

Meanwhile, Japan finished second in the East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup qualifier earlier this year, winning all three of their matches, and remain in contention for the 2028 T20 World Cup.