IND Vs JAP: India Survive Scare In Hard-Fought 2-Run Win Over Japan In Historic T20I

Axar Patel defended 8 runs in the final over as India survived a massive scare to clinch a 2-run win against Japan in Sano on Tuesday. Opting to bat, the reigning world champions mustered 32/4 on a turning track. In response, Japan threatened to chase the score down, only for Axar to keep them at bay.

India crawl to 32/4

Shreyas Iyer then opted to bat first with the expectation of putting a huge score on board. However, the conditions on offer were far from ideal.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with 16 and struck a boundary, but the sluggish nature of the pitch made it difficult for the Indian batters to play shots across the line. The combination of sharp turn and a slow surface proved decisive, while the abbreviated format gave India little opportunity to recover.

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Axar spins India to win

Like Japan, India turned to their spinners to guide them to victory. Axar Patel bowled a tight first over before Shreyas Iyer turned to Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi. Bishnoi bowled a 10-run over to reduce the equation to just 8 from the last over.

Axar bowled two wides to bring the equation down to Japan needing 5 runs from 4 deliveries. The left-arm spinner kept his nerve and delivered the win, with India avoiding a massive embarassment.