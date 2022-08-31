Ind vs HK: Team India prepare for clash against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022, see pics

Let us know! 👂

India players went to the rigours in the training session as they geared up for their Asia Cup 2022 tie against qualifier Hong Kong on Wednesday.

In a series of pictures posted by the BCCI's official handle, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin were seen going through their paces.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will be starting their campaign at the event. On the other hand, India is heading into the match with a huge advantage not only because of its star power, but also because they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening clash by five wickets.

India should not take Hong Kong lightly and keep their previous clash against the side in their mind. India had won by a mere 26 runs after posting 285 runs on the board, the last time these teams locked horns in Asia Cup 2018.

Despite a win, India was tested by Pakistan. Its top order consisting of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli appeared vulnerable once again. They will have to be at their absolute best and this match against an associate team will be their chance to regain their form.