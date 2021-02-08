Ind vs England, 1st Test: Shane Warne slams England's mindset, calls their approach 'timid'

Chennai: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne wasn't impressed with England's approach in the third and final session on day four of the first Test against India on Monday.

Warne was surprised with the visitors' decision to not declare in the second innings even after having a mammoth lead. The spin legend was also fumed at England's slow approach with the bat on day four of the first Test. India bundled out England for 178 runs in the second innings with the English side leading by 419 runs. At stumps on day four, India's score read 39/1, with Shubman Gill on 15* and Cheteshwar Pujara on12*.

England didn't declare even after having a lead of more than 400 runs and the visitors weren't even looking to score runs at a quick pace before they folded up for 178/10. Ashwin picked six wickets, restricting England to a low total in their second innings.