IND VS ENG T20 WC26 Semi-Final: Tickets For Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium To Go Live At 6 PM On Book My Show

Book My Show are releasing additional tickets for the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A set of tickets are going to go live on the platform at 6 PM IST on Wednesday, March 4. India will hope to make it to yet another final and continue their title defence.
Both India and England find themselves pitted against each other for the third T20 World Cup semifinal in a row. England had hammered India on way to the title in 2022 before the latter got their revenge in Guyana in 2024.
India played at the Wankhede Stadium earlier in the tournament, playing their opening day clash against USA.
FPJ Shorts
