IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal: Huge Crowd Gathers Outside Wankhede Stadium As Team India Arrives For Practice Session In Mumbai; Video

A sea of blue flooded the streets outside Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as thousands of passionate fans gathered to welcome Team India ahead of their high-stakes ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England. The Indian squad arrived at the iconic venue for a crucial practice session, and the electric atmosphere reflected the magnitude of the upcoming clash.

Chants echoed through the air as supporters waved flags, held posters of their favorite players, and tried to catch a glimpse of the team bus entering the stadium premises. Security personnel were deployed in large numbers to manage the swelling crowd and ensure smooth entry for the players.

With the semi-final set to be played at Wankhede, expectations are sky-high. The practice session is seen as vital preparation for the knockout encounter, as India fine-tunes its strategies and combinations ahead of facing a formidable England side.

The overwhelming turnout outside the stadium underlines the deep emotional connection between the team and its fans. As the countdown to the semi-final begins, Mumbai is already buzzing with anticipation, hope, and unwavering belief in another memorable performance from the Men in Blue.

IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal: Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma & Axar Patel Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai; Video

Mumbai witnessed a spiritual start to India’s preparations for their ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium, as cricketers Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Axar Patel visited the iconic Shri Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

The trio, dressed in casual attire, were seen offering prayers and performing rituals to invoke divine guidance and good fortune ahead of the high-stakes clash. The temple visit underscores the deep-rooted tradition among Indian cricketers to seek spiritual support before major matches, blending faith and focus in preparation for international competition.

With India gearing up to face England in the semi-final, the prayers at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple symbolize the players’ hopes for a victorious outing and a smooth path to the finals. Cricket fans across the country eagerly await the match, hoping that divine blessings and team skill combine for a memorable performance at the Wankhede Stadium.