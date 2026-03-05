IND VS ENG T20 WC26: Sanju Samson Continues Red-Hot Form, Smashes 26-Ball Fifty In Semi-Final

Sanju Samson continued his red hot form with yet another blistering batting display at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Continuing from his record 97 against West Indies, Sanju added another half-century in a crunch semi-final game against England. The CSK opener reached his milestone in just 26 balls.

Samson continued from where left off in a brutal assault on the English attack. The CSK superstar set the ball rolling with a boundary and a six in the first over off Jofra Archer. He was handed a reprieve as England captain Harry Brook dropped him at mid off in the third over.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite that, Samson did not take his foot off the pedal in a display of perfect T20 batting. In an insult to injury, Sanju hit a six two balls later. He finished the over with a delightful late dab to the boundary.

He reached his half-century in just 26 balls, making full use of the conditions on effect. It was his second consecutive half-century, building a a strong partnership with Ishan Kishan who joined him at No.3.