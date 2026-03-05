IND VS ENG T20 WC26: RCB Starboy Jacob Bethell Smashes Century At Wankhede In Tense Run Chase

England's Jacob Bethell kept them in the hunt for a record chase at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Chasing a record 254, 21-year-old Jacob Bethell stroked his maiden T20I century against a world class Indian attack. The left-hander, who will play for RCB in IPL 2026, got the milestone in 45 balls, the second fastest in T20 WC history.

Fastest 100s in T20 WC

33 - Finn Allen vs SA, Kolkata, 2026 SF

45 - Jacob Bethell vs IND, Mumbai WS, 2026

47 - Chris Gayle vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2016

50 - Chris Gayle vs SA, Johannesburg, 2007

50 - Harry Brook vs PAK, Pallekele, 2026