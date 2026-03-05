IND Vs ENG T20 WC26 Mumbai Semi-Final: Tickets Sold For Over ₹20k Each In Black For High-Voltage Clash At Wankhede

Tickets Sold For Over ₹20k Each In Black For High-Voltage Clash At Wankhede | FPJ

Mumbai, March 5: The excitement for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has to a rise in black market ticket sales. A cricket fan told FPJ that he bought a ticket for the high-voltage semi-final clash for a whopping Rs 20,000 in black.

Ticket Bought For ₹20,000 In Black

The fan claimed that he purchased a ticket for the Vijay Merchant Stand from a ticket blacker from outside the stadium. According to him, the tickets on the official platform Book My Show was sold out and the only way to watch the match from the stands was to buy the ticket from a ticket blacker.

The fan told FPJ, "I paid ₹20,000 for one ticket for the Vijay Merchant Stand. There was huge demand and the tickets were not available online."

Massive Demand For IND vs ENG Semi-Final Tickets

The India vs England semi-final created massive excitement among the cricket fans in Mumbai. As the top two teams are facing each other in a knockout match, thousands of fans have been trying to get seats at the stadium.

Due to the huge demand, tickets were sold out quickly and several fans were forced to turn to the black market to get their hands on the tickets to watch the match live from the stands.

Book My Show Ticket Sale

Book My Show on Wednesday made the ticket sales live for releasing the additional tickets for the India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, as we tried to book the tickets on the platform, the portal showed a long queue. The app showed a queue of over 65,000.

This shows that the tickets are hot in demand and the Mumbai fans are crazily trying to reach the stadium to cheer for the Indian Cricket Team.

Tickets Sold On Social Media

Several internet users are also selling the tickets on social media platforms. They have shared their mobile numbers and have claimed that if any fan wants the ticket for the semi-final clash. However, the fans should remain vigilant and not fall for any such scams online.