IND vs ENG: 'It Is A Big Blow' - Nasser Hussain On Harry Brook's Withdrawal From India Test Series

Former England captain Nasser Hussain is of the opinion that Harry Brook's unavailability for the upcoming Test series against Team India is a huge setback for Ben Stokes-led side.

On Sunday, England Cricket Board announced that Brook will miss the entire five-match Test series against Team India as he returned home due to personal reasons. The reason is unknown but the ECB requested for privacy. The right-handed batter Dan Lawrence has been added to the England Test squad as a replacement for Harry Brook.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nasser Hussain said that Harry Brook adapted to the playing style referred by captain-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. He added that Brook's unavailability for India Test series is a 'big blow' for England, considering his ability to bat on spin-friendly pitch, which was evident during Pakistan Test series.

"It is a blow. His stats for England since coming on debut at The Oval have been phenomenal. An average of 62 with a strike of 92 epitomizes how Stokes and McCullum wants this side to play. Fabulous player of spin, as we saw in Pakistan. So, it is a big blow on the eve of a big Test series."

When England toured Pakistan in 2022, Harry Brook emerged as the run-getter of the Test series, aggregating 468 runs, including 3 centuries, at an impressive average of 93.60 in five innings.

Family and yourself is more important - Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes that family is the most important and urged everyone to wish Harry Brook and his family well. He hopes to see Brook return to action at the some stage of the five-match Test series against India.

"The first consideration has to be the duty of the care of the individual and we all must wish Harry and his family well. Test cricket is important, but your family and yourself is more important. So, he has headed home for personal reasons." former England captain said.

"Hopefully, everything is okay and will come to India at some stage. It's a long tour, but first thing we must make sure is Harry Brook is fine." Hussain added.

Harry Brook made his Test debut in 2022. The 24-year-old has amassed 1181 runs, including 4 centuries and 7 half-centuries, at an average of 62.15 in 20 innings.