IND Vs ENG ICC T20 WC26: From Watching Semi-final In Stands To Playing One - Jacob Bethell's Full-Circle Moment | VIDEO | Instagram

Mumbai, March 4: Young England cricketer Jacob Bethell is set to play a key role for England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals against India on Thursday, March 5 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, four years ago, Bethell was not on the field as he was seen sitting in the crowd watching the same India vs England ICC T20 World Cup semi-final in 2022. He has now got a chance to relive the moments he witnessed from the stands.

A Fan in the Crowd in 2022

During the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final at Adelaide Oval, Bethell watched England take on India from the stands. He said in a viral video that, he had just finished playing in the Under-19 World Cup and was in Australia with teammate Tom Prest.

As England comfortably chased the target against India, cameras even caught Bethell celebrating wildly with other fans in the stands. He claimed that the moment left a big impression on the young cricketer.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bethell Recalls the Special Moment

Speaking to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Bethell said watching the semi-final live felt "surreal." He also said that seeing England win from the stands inspired him and made him dream of playing in such big matches one day.

A Full-Circle Moment

Now in 2026, Bethell finds himself in the England team preparing for another semi-final against India. From cheering in the stands in Adelaide to playing on the field in Mumbai, Bethell's journey shows how quickly dreams can turn into reality.