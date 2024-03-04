 IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Sleet Predicted In Dharamsala For Day 1, Temperatures To Hover Around 1 Degree Celsius
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs ENG, 5th Test: Sleet Predicted In Dharamsala For Day 1, Temperatures To Hover Around 1 Degree Celsius

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Sleet Predicted In Dharamsala For Day 1, Temperatures To Hover Around 1 Degree Celsius

The BBC has come up with some interesting predictions for the 5th Test between India and Dharamsala.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
India and England will play the 5th Test in Dharamsala. | (Credits: Twitter)

The caravan of the five-Test series will move to its final destination in Dharamsala, where the match will begin from March 7th. With the ground located at an altitude of 1457m above sea level, the conditions is the significant talking points and the BBC's weather forecast has some interesting predictions in store.

According to the BBC, the winter is still present in the city; hence, the temperature on day 1 will reach only at a high of 1C and it drops to -4C overnight along with sleet. The conditions resemble England's early season ones, but the indian meteorological department has earmarked wet first two days, indicating rain.

More to come..

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranji Trophy 2024: Shardul Thakur Stars With All-Round Brilliance As Mumbai Storms Into Final With...

Ranji Trophy 2024: Shardul Thakur Stars With All-Round Brilliance As Mumbai Storms Into Final With...

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Sleet Predicted In Dharamsala For Day 1, Temperatures To Hover Around 1 Degree...

IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Sleet Predicted In Dharamsala For Day 1, Temperatures To Hover Around 1 Degree...

Yashasvi Jaiswal Amongst Nominees For ICC Men's Player Of The Month Award For February 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal Amongst Nominees For ICC Men's Player Of The Month Award For February 2024

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Unveils Rajasthan Royals’ New Match Day Kit Ahead Of IPL 2024, Jersey Also...

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Unveils Rajasthan Royals’ New Match Day Kit Ahead Of IPL 2024, Jersey Also...

'Timing Was Really Bad': Lahore Qalandars Owner Sameen Rana Blasts PCB Over Haris Rauf's Central...

'Timing Was Really Bad': Lahore Qalandars Owner Sameen Rana Blasts PCB Over Haris Rauf's Central...