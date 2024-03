Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma blazed away his 2nd in the series and 12th overall hundred on day 2 of the 5th and final Test against England in Dharamsala. The right-handed batter reached the magical three-figure mark with a single as he put the tourists' bowling unit to the sword, with Ben Stokes and co. lacking answers on a docile surface.

More to come..