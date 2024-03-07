 IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 1: England Bundled Out For 218 As Indian Spinners Share Spoils
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 1: England Bundled Out For 218 As Indian Spinners Share Spoils

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 1: England Bundled Out For 218 As Indian Spinners Share Spoils

England have been bundled out for 218 on day 1 of the 5th Test against India in Dharamsala.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Kuldeep Yadav took a fifer, while Zak Crawley top-scored for England with 79. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India bowlers produced a stellar bowling performance on day 1 of the 5th and final Test in Dharamshala as they skittled England for 218 in 57.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav spearheaded it with a fifer, while Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his 100th Test took 4 scalps. The remaining 1 wicket went to Ravindra Jadeja, scalping the ace batter Joe Root.

Read Also
'Samajh Ye T20 Hai': Rohit Sharma's Message Via Stump Mic Goes Viral On Day 2 Amid Ravindra Jadeja's...
article-image

Kuldeep (5/72) and Ashwin (4/51) ran through the England batting line-up as the visitors lost eight wickets for 118 runs across post-lunch and post-tea sessions. Opener Zak Crawley (79, 108 balls) offered lone resistance for England.

There were two partnerships in the middle-order -- 37 between Crawley and Joe Root for third wicket and 38 between Root and 100-Test-man Jonny Bairstow for the fourth wicket -- but they were not sufficient for the visitors. There was a point in England innings when they lost five wickets for mere eight runs as Kuldeep, Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja got into the act.

With both Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow playing their landmark Tests, they received their special caps before the play. Head coach Rahul Dravid felicitated the veteran spinner, whose wife and two daughters were present for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Bairstow was left teary-eyed as his fellow Yorkshire man Joe Root presented him with his 100th Test cap. The 34-year-old mother and sister were also present for the occasion.

Brief scores of England's innings:

England: 218 all out in 57.4 overs (Zak Crawley 79; Kuldeep Yadav 5/72, R Ashwin 4/51).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 1: England Bundled Out For 218 As Indian Spinners Share Spoils

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 1: England Bundled Out For 218 As Indian Spinners Share Spoils

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 1: Kuldeep Yadav Takes 5 Wickets As England Collapse To 194/8 After Lunch

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 1: Kuldeep Yadav Takes 5 Wickets As England Collapse To 194/8 After Lunch

Devdutt Padikkal Overcomes Multiple Heath Complications To Cash In On 2nd Wind

Devdutt Padikkal Overcomes Multiple Heath Complications To Cash In On 2nd Wind

'Yeh Badhega Aage': Dhruv Jurel Predicts Ollie Pope's Dismissal Before Stumping England Batter;...

'Yeh Badhega Aage': Dhruv Jurel Predicts Ollie Pope's Dismissal Before Stumping England Batter;...

IND vs ENG: Kuldeep Yadav Takes 4th Five-For After Completing 50 Test Wickets In Dharamsala; Watch...

IND vs ENG: Kuldeep Yadav Takes 4th Five-For After Completing 50 Test Wickets In Dharamsala; Watch...