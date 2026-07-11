IND Vs ENG, 5th T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport As Team India Look To Avoid Whitewash? | X

India will be searching for their first win of the series on Saturday when they face England in the fifth and final T20I at the Ageas Bowl in Hampshire and avoid their consecutive series whitewash after Ireland defeat. England have already sealed the series with a 3-0 lead, while the first match was washed out due to rain. Team India captain Shreyas Iyer and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir are facing the ire of the fans on social media over their disappointing performance immediately after ICC T20 World Cup 2026 triumph.

The weather forecast for the final match is largely positive. Cool and breezy conditions are expected with temperatures likely to remain between 16 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius.

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There is around a 20 per cent chance of light rain in the afternoon. However, the weather is expected to improve by the evening with clearer skies forecast during the match.

This means fans can expect a full game without any major rain interruption as India look to avoid a 4-0 series defeat and finish the T20I series with a much-needed victory.

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Squads

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryansh Shedge.

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood.