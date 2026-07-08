Birthday Boy MS Dhoni Makes Surprise Appearance At Trent Bridge For India Vs England 3rd T20I; Videos Go Viral

Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 45th birthday in the best possible way for a cricket lover—by watching Team India in action. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter made a surprise appearance at Trent Bridge on Tuesday during the third T20I between India and England, leaving fans at the stadium and on social media delighted.

Dhoni, who has largely stayed away from public appearances since retiring from international cricket in 2020, was spotted in the stands as India took on England in the crucial third match of the five-game T20I series.

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Cameras quickly panned towards the two-time World Cup-winning captain, with the crowd erupting into loud cheers upon seeing one of India's greatest-ever cricketers. As soon as visuals of Dhoni at the venue surfaced, pictures and videos began circulating across social media platforms, with fans flooding social media with birthday wishes.

The timing of his visit made the occasion even more special, with the cricketing fraternity joining fans in wishing the former India skipper on his birthday. Dhoni continues to enjoy immense popularity despite stepping away from international cricket nearly six years ago, and every public appearance by the veteran generates widespread excitement.