IND Vs ENG 5th T20I Toss Delayed After Indian Team Stuck In Traffic

The toss for the India vs England 5th T20I was delayed after the Indian team's arrival at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton was delayed after being stuck in traffic. The toss was scheduled at 6:30 PM IST, but the Indian team only made their way into the ground 8 minutes past the scheduled toss.

India will hope to avoid a whitewash when they take the field in Southampton. The Men in Blue have already conceded the series with England taking an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Shreyas Iyer has yet to win a T20I since being appointed captain. India have lost the last 5 T20Is, and will hope to end their run.