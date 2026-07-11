IND Vs ENG 5th T20I: Toss At 7:15 PM, Match To Start At 7:30 PM After India's Delayed Arrival

The IND vs ENG 5th T20I start was delayed after the Indian team arrived late at the ground after being stuck in traffic. Initially scheduled for 6:30 PM, the toss will now take place at 7:15 PM IST. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

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India will hope to avoid a whitewash when they take the field in Southampton. The Men in Blue have already conceded the series with England taking an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Shreyas Iyer has yet to win a T20I since being appointed captain. India have lost the last 5 T20Is, and will hope to end their run.

The match referee decided to delay the toss as players would need time to warm-up a bit before they can start proceedings. Now, the toss will take place at 7.15pm IST and the match will begin at 7.30pm IST.

Last year during an ODI between West Indies and England, players were stuck in London traffic as Harry Brook and company cycled their way to the Oval stadium.