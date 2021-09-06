IND vs ENG, 4th Test: India beat England by 157 runs at Oval, final match to be played in Manchester from September 10

England collapsed from 141-2 to 210 all out against India to go 2-1 down in the Test series with just one match to play, after Jasprit Bumrah's magic spell turned the tide for tourists, an online portal said. Four wickets fell like dominoes straight after lunch as India took command. England lost captain Joe Root who was bowled by Shardul Thakur on 36; Bumrah then cleaned up Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession; by then the bowler was on fire. He and Ravindra Jadeja shared our wickets for just six runs; the latter saw the back of Haseeb Hameed (63) and Moeen Ali (0).

The home side needed 291 in three sessions to complete a record pursuit of 368 but never looked like making a serious dent in that challenge as India rinsed them for 210 to take a 2-1 lead. The final match will be played in Manchester from September 10 and a draw is the best England can hope for.

Bumrah was exceptional with his in-swinging balls and teasing yorkers while Jadeja exploited the rough patches on the track to tilt the game in India's favour.

